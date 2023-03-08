Police arrest suspect who allegedly sprayed man with 'pepper-spray-like' substance on TTC train
A man who allegedly sprayed another man with a noxious substance on a TTC subway train last week has been arrested.
Toronto police sought the public’s help on Tuesday to identify a suspect wanted in an unprovoked attack on an eastbound train on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth on the evening of Feb. 28.
Police said a man on board the train was allegedly sprayed by another man unknown to him with a “pepper-spray-like substance.”
When the man tried to step away, the suspect allegedly sprayed him again.
Photos and descriptions of the suspect were released in an effort to locate him.
On Wednesday, police announced the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Greg Ferris, has been taken into custody.
He has been charged with administering noxious substance and assault.
Police continue to ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
-
Sudbury Police investigating downtown shootingThe Greater Sudbury Police Service is asking the public to avoid a section of the downtown this evening. Neighbours tell CTVNews, a shooting occurred in an apartment in the Randolph Centre near Notre Dame and Paris Streets.
-
Sudbury-area high school provide students with insights into alternative career pathsWith a renewed focus on trades and modern technology, Sudbury-area’s local school boards have rolled out what they call Specialist High Skills Major Programs at their secondary schools.
-
Barrie councillors reduce burden on taxpayers as 2023 budget passesAfter more than a month of deliberations, Barrie councillors have officially ratified the 2023 budget.
-
Nearly 900K passengers expected at YVR over spring breakIf conditions in the parking lot are a sign of what's to come, it's going to be a very busy couple of weeks at Vancouver International Airport.
-
BC Ferries report highlights significant problems aheadA new report suggests there could be rough waters on the horizon for BC Ferries when it comes to revenue, sky-rocketing costs and labour shortages.
-
-
Death investigation launched in northern Ont.One person has died following an incident in White River, Ont. on the morning of Feb. 28, police are investigating.
-
B.C. business owners celebrate female entrepreneurship on International Women's DayIn celebration of International Women's Day, female entrepreneurs gathered on Wednesday for a pop-up market at Royal Centre in downtown Vancouver.
-
'Please pass this bill': Families voice support for legislative amendments intended to prevent suicideTwo families grieving loved ones who died by suicide are joining the BC Liberals to call on the province to make changes to the Mental Health Act, so those at risk of harming themselves can receive better care.