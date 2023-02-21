Police arrest three people after man shot and killed in ByWard Market

A man was shot and killed in the ByWard Market overnight, Ottawa police said Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 200 block of York Street, police said. The man later died from his injuries.

There has been a heavy police presence in the area since the shooting.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, police said three people had been arrested following a search; however, charges have not been announced and so the arrested individuals have yet to be named.

Police are withholding the victim's identity while they notify family.

OPERATION FOCUSED AROUND COMMUNITY HOUSING BUILDING

A three-storey building on York Street just west of King Edward Avenue was blocked off with police tape Tuesday.

However, much of the police presence appeared to focus on an Ottawa Community Housing building at the corner of Cumberland and Clarence streets.

Sections of Cumberland, Murray and Clarence streets were closed for about nine hours, but reopened shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Staff Sergeant Stephanie Burns told CTV News the investigation was fluid in the early hours.

"The original incident occurred in the 200-block of York. But given the fact that the investigation is fluid, its active and ongoing I can tell you that our investigative techniques led us to the 300 blocks of Cumberland," Burns said. "That is where we located and arrested the three individuals that are now in custody."

When asked why it took eight hours before police released details on the investigation to the public, Burns said there was a lot of information to parse.

"Given the early morning hour and the chaotic nature of the scene, and the information was coming in quickly and furiously and we were doing our best to follow up that information--if it was a situation where we needed to, we would have taken those steps but we were confident that direction of the investigation was taking us where we needed to go."

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating. This is the city's fourth homicide of 2023.

"Every little piece of a puzzle might lead to something bigger, that is why we always ask the community because they were there, they were there before it started," said Burns. "Any little bit of information that may help, we would love if they came forward. You never know what piece of a puzzle is going to fit in.

- with files from Leah Larocque, CTV News Ottawa and Andrew Pinsent, Newstalk 580 CFRA