Police arrest three teens in connection to string of violent robberies

Waterloo regional police have arrested three teenage boys in connection to a string of violent robberies throughout the Region of Waterloo, during which weapons, including firearms, were brandished.

Police said 15 armed robberies, primarily targeting pharmacies, banks and cell phone retailers, occurred in Waterloo and Oxford counties since October 2021.

On May 26, police arrested a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, both from Kitchener.

On June 4, a third 16-year-old from Kitchener was arrested

A media release from police said a loaded handgun, ammunition, over $100,000 worth of stolen cell phones, and four stolen vehicles valued at $100,000 have been recovered.

The media release said the first 16-year-old has been charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of stolen property over $5,000 (two counts), disguise with intent (eight counts), robbery with a weapon (five counts), robbery (two counts) and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The 17-year-old has been charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of stolen property over $5,000 (two counts), disguise with intent, robbery with a weapon (two counts), robbery and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The second 16-year-old has been charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of stolen property over $5,000 (two counts), disguise with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carry a concealed weapon, disguise with intent, point firearm and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they expect to lay further charges.