Police arrest two Dartmouth women for assault with a weapon

Halifax police have arrested two women following an assault in Dartmouth Sunday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on April 18, Halifax Regional Police received a report that a group of people were fighting with weapons and damaging a vehicle on Catherine Street in Dartmouth.

According to police, a woman damaged a vehicle on Catherine Street.

The owners of the vehicle, two adult men, confronted the woman, who was with another woman.

Police say both women then assaulted the men using a knife and a blunt object. The men were able to defend themselves and disarm the women.

One of the women was injured during the altercation with what police call minor non-life threatening injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police arrested both women at the scene without incident.

A 45-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman, both from Dartmouth, have been charged with possession of a weapon and assault with a weapon as a result of the incident.

The 25-year-old is also charged with mischief (property damage). Both have been released with conditions and will appear in Dartmouth Court at a later date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.