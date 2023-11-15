Police arrest two in early morning Kanata Centrum mall break-in
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
William Eltherington
The Ottawa Police have arrested two individuals in connection with a break-in at the Kanata Centrum Shopping Centre.
A social media post by OPS says officers attended an alarm call at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of Earl Grey Drive.
Police found that a commercial business had been broken into.
Officers located the suspect vehicle and driver and had to chase another suspect running away on foot.
Both individuals were arrested.
Police say two other suspects are still outstanding at this time. No details on any of the suspects was released.
The investigation into the crime is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.
-
Toronto, one of Canada's loneliest cities – findings from the 2023 Vital Signs Report releasedToronto could be one of the loneliest cities in Canada with nearly four out of 10 residents now reporting having the feeling three or four days a week, a new report suggests.
-
Lyft launches in Kitchener-Waterloo and LondonLyft has expanded its ridesharing service to Kitchener-Waterloo and London.
-
Highways prepared for extreme weather 'new normal,' says B.C. transportation ministerBritish Columbia's transportation minister says 130 kilometres of highway that was severely damaged by flooding two years ago is now more resilient to extreme weather.
-
Inquest to be held in Sudbury man’s 2018 death while in police custodyDr. Harry Voogjarv, the North Region’s supervising coroner, has announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Erkki Mannisto.
-
Calgary's BUMP Festival receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Asphalt Art InitiativeCalgary's BUMP Festival, which has been responsible for many of the spectacular murals that have transformed downtown into a kind of vertical art gallery, got some love Tuesday from the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative.
-
More competition needed in grocery to help stabilize food prices: FreelandFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland says more competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with the rising cost of living.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex CentreA two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a licenseA Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John RiverThe New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.