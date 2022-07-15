Police arrest two Kitchener teenagers for break and enter at local school

Two teenagers have been charged after leading police of a brief foot pursuit, according to Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).

Police said it happened around 4:15 p.m. on July 14.

Officers were called to a school in the area of Laurentian Drive and Westmount Road East after receiving reports of individuals breaking glass.

Police said they arrived at the school and observed two people fleeing the area.

Police charged a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man from Kitchener with break and enter.