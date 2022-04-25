Police arrest two men after gunfire report in Kitchener
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Two Kitchener men have been arrested as part of a firearm investigation in Kitchener.
In a media release, police said they responded to the area of Misty Crescent and Misty Street around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a gunshot.
When police arrived, they located two men in the area who fled on foot.
Officers arrested the pair after a short foot pursuit, police said.
A 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old man are charged with the following:
- Escape lawful custody
- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Discharge firearm with intent
The 38-year-old faces additional charges:
- Assault with intent to resist arrest
- Unsafe storage of firearm
Police said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and the firearm was recovered.
-
River Road clubhouse demolishedThe former clubhouse at River Road Golf Course has been demolished.
-
Windsor city council approves residential rental licensing bylawThe City of Windsor is hoping to make rental housing in the city’s western wards safer with a new residential rental bylaw scheme.
-
Sixth wave stabilizing in Ottawa: EtchesOttawa’s medical officer of health says the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa is stabilizing, but it could still be some time before the sixth wave bottoms out.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Sudbury’s Second Ave.Sudbury police close Second Avenue in both directions after a pedestrian was struck by a car at Kenwood Street.
-
Audit of city budget reveals $147M surplusCalgary's budget has been audited, and it turns out the city is now awash in a sea of black ink.
-
Edmonton police request help to find missing seniorPolice officers in Edmonton requested public assistance Monday night to locate 76-year-old Gerard Gagnon.
-
Missing senior who walked out of care home Sunday discovered safeCalgary police are reaching out to the public for information concerning a missing senior.
-
Why some industrial companies are taking their business outside EdmontonFor 44 years CVS Controls has made Edmonton its home – but now the company is looking to relocate – to not only a bigger space but one outside of Alberta's capital.
-
BC Ferries cancellations strand travellers in Prince Rupert, Haida GwaiiA shortage of available crewmembers has led to BC Ferries cancellations on the route connecting Haida Gwaii to Prince Rupert, leaving travellers on both ends stranded for the foreseeable future.