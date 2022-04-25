Police arrest two men after gunfire report in Kitchener

Two Kitchener men have been arrested as part of a firearm investigation in Kitchener.

In a media release, police said they responded to the area of Misty Crescent and Misty Street around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a gunshot.

When police arrived, they located two men in the area who fled on foot.

Officers arrested the pair after a short foot pursuit, police said.

A 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old man are charged with the following:

Escape lawful custody

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Discharge firearm with intent

The 38-year-old faces additional charges:

Assault with intent to resist arrest

Unsafe storage of firearm

Police said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and the firearm was recovered.