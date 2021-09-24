Police arrest two men in relation to Dartmouth robbery
Police have charged two men in relation to a robbery that occurred in Dartmouth on Tuesday morning.
Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, officers responded to a robbery in the area of Marketplace Drive in Dartmouth.
Police say three men, one armed with a bat, assaulted the victim and took his vehicle and a quantity of cash. The victim was treated at the scene for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the victim’s vehicle was recovered a short time later in the Highfield Park area.
According to police, at approximately 5:30 p.m. the next day, officers arrested two suspects in a vehicle near Magazine Hill in Dartmouth and seized a quantity of cocaine.
Daniel L. J. Michaud, 29, is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges of:
- Theft of motor vehicle
- Assault
- Robbery
- Failure to comply with a release order
Jonathan Taasan Tibayan, 51, is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges of:
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Theft of motor vehicle
- Assault with a weapon
- Robbery
- Failure to comply with a release order
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
Police believe the robbery was not a random incident.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.