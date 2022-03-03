Police arrest two people and recover missing child

Quebec provincial police say two people have been arrested in Hagar, east of Sudbury, and a missing child has been found safely.

Police issued a statement expressing concern for the missing child Thursday night, and three people were traced to the Rainbow Motel in Hagar after a vehicle was identified.

Motel co-owner Timothy Davis told CTV News the couple and a child arrived on Thursday afternoon and checked into the motel.

Davis said “police arrived around 6pm and moved everyone staying at the motel to rooms in the far end.”

He confirmed that a man, a woman and a child were inside a room which was surrounded by police.

“There were twenty police officers on scene, with weapons drawn,” said Davis.

At 10:50pm, CTV cameras captured the OPP carrying a child into a police vehicle.

A portion of Highway 17 in the Hagar area was shut down during the operation.

Original story

Ontario Provincial Police is asking the public to avoid the Hagar area, about 50 kilometres east of Sudbury, on Highway 17 Thursday night as officers conduct "an operation."

"There is no public safety risk at this time," OPP said in a tweet around 9 p.m.

"Please avoid the area until further notice. A detour has been identified using Highway 535 if traveling on Highway17."

CTV News has asked OPP for details about the incident but has not yet received a response.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

#NipissingWestOPP is conducting an operation in #Hagar. There is no public safety risk at this time. Please avoid the area until further notice. A detour has been identified using #Hwy535 if traveling on #Hwy17. ^cb pic.twitter.com/vAFjgpL7bn