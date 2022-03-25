Police arrest wanted sex offender who left Vancouver hospital

A man with a history of committing sexual offences and who violated a court order earlier this month was arrested by Vancouver police.

Authorities said 40-year-old Marcel Lawson was required to remain in an unnamed hospital while receiving medical treatment under the terms of his long-term supervision order.

Police said in a notice on March 17 that Lawson didn't remain in hospital, leading to a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

At the time, police said Lawson "has a history of committing serious sexual offences and he is at risk to reoffend."

On Friday morning, Vancouver police said Lawson was arrested and remains in custody.