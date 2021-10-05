iHeartRadio

Police arrest woman allegedly painting on exterior business wall

Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)

Police have arrested a woman who was allegedly painting on the exterior wall of a business in Kitchener early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were "conducting proactive enforcement" in the area of King Street East and Benton Street around 4 a.m. when they saw a woman painting on a building.

A 39-year-old Waterloo woman was charged with mischief under $5,000.

