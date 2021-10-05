Police arrest woman allegedly painting on exterior business wall
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
Police have arrested a woman who was allegedly painting on the exterior wall of a business in Kitchener early Tuesday morning.
Police said they were "conducting proactive enforcement" in the area of King Street East and Benton Street around 4 a.m. when they saw a woman painting on a building.
A 39-year-old Waterloo woman was charged with mischief under $5,000.
-
Police trying to confirm the well-being of missing womanSouthern Georgian Bay OPP is trying to confirm the well-being of a 45-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Friday in Tay Township.
-
Final leg of Calgary's southwest ring road opens to trafficThe southwest section of Calgary's ring road now flows without interruption with the opening of the final stretch of a portion of the highway.
-
B.C. government expected to introduce old-growth logging reformsThe Opposition Liberals and Greens are expecting the B.C. government to introduce policy reforms to old-growth logging during the current six-week legislative session, and the forests minster says changes are coming.
-
Will kids be able to go trick-or-treating in Ontario this Halloween?Will kids be allowed to go trick-or-treating this year? That is the question parents and kids hope to find out later this week at a news conference with Ontario’s top doctor.
-
Ontario reports 429 new COVID-19 cases, three more deathsOntario health officials are reporting 429 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as three more deaths due to the disease.
-
Parking in Vancouver: Council to consider pollution surcharges in climate planVancouver drivers may soon be paying a lot more, as a controversial proposal to increase parking fees is set to go before city council Tuesday.
-
-
House fire closes Northbound Hwy 11 in Oro-MedonteProvincial Police said Monday night that northbound lanes were blocked at Line 14
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: Top health officials to give live update after hundreds of cases recorded over weekendProvincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to provide their next COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.