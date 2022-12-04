Police arrest woman in Waterloo after man stabbed

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after a 26-year-old man was stabbed in Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police say officers responded to a weapons call at a home in the area of Erb Street East around 2:55 p.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a stab wound. Police said the victim’s injuries were minor and he was transported to hospital by paramedics.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the individuals knew each other.