Police arrest woman stealing from unlocked vehicles in RVH parking lot
Police arrested a woman accused of stealing from unlocked vehicles in a Barrie hospital parking lot.
According to police, officers arrested the woman last Monday around the dinner hour in the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre lot on Georgian Drive in the city's north end.
Police charged the 33-year-old accused with possession of property obtained by crime and breach of a probation order.
Barrie police encourage anyone parked in that lot on July 10 to contact them at 705-725-7025 ext. 2634 if they had anything stolen from their vehicle.
Police urge drivers to secure their parked vehicles at all times to avoid becoming a victim of theft.
They say it takes a thief less than a minute to steal valuables from an unlocked, unattended vehicle.
Police also recommend removing valuables or moving them out of sight if left inside the vehicle.
