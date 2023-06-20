Police ask for help finding vehicle, suspect involved in alleged abduction attempt

RCMP in North Battleford are seeking the public's help to find the vehicle and suspect involved in an alleged attempted abduction of a teenage girl.

Police say Tuesday, between 3-3:30 p.m., a teenage girl was walking down 110th Street near St. Laurent Drive when a man in a black Mazda CX5 SUV called out to her and asked if she wanted money.

“The female continued walking and near the 1300 block of 110th Street, the man in the SUV attempted to grab her. The female ran for assistance and the SUV drove away,” RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday evening.

Police have released a photo of the vehicle involved in the incident, however, they do not currently have the license plate number.

“We are asking anyone with information about this incident to please report it to police. Also, if you have home or business video surveillance in this area, please check it and report any captured sightings of this incident/vehicle to police,” the release said.

The suspect is described as an older, caucasian male, approximately five foot six inches tall with grey, balding hair and a white beard.

RCMP say if the vehicle is spotted, they are asking people not to approach it but to report it immediately.

Police are also asking parents to advise kids to be cautious if approached by strangers in a vehicle.