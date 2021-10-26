Police ask for help identifying hit-and-run suspects at West Edmonton Mall

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for additional information after a hit-and-run in west Edmonton in summer.

At around 9:57 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, police said a black SUV with a spare tire on the back tried to park at West Edmonton Mall (WEM) and damaged the passenger side of a van.

According to police, the man driving the SUV got out of the car, looked at the damage and parked in a different area. He reportedly did not leave a note.

Security footage from WEM shows the driver and a woman walking into the mall and returning to their vehicle following the incident.

Anyone with information about the driver or passenger of the SUV should contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.