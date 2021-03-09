Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 73-year-old woman.

Christine White was last seen Tuesday in the area of Stonehill Court in Kanata. Her family is concerned for her safety.

White is described as a Caucasian woman with a heavy build. She has grey and brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a light turquoise t-shirt, dark pants, black running shoes, and carrying a shoulder bag.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Christine White is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.