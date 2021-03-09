Christine White, 73, was last seen Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in the area of Stonehill Court in Ottawa. Her family is concerned for her safety. (Photo submitted by the Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 73-year-old woman.

Christine White was last seen Tuesday in the area of Stonehill Court in Kanata. Her family is concerned for her safety.

White is described as a Caucasian woman with a heavy build. She has grey and brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a light turquoise t-shirt, dark pants, black running shoes, and carrying a shoulder bag.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Christine White is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.