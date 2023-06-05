Police ask for help to find northern Alberta teen missing for several days
Mounties in Peace River Alta. are asking residents to check their "businesses, homes, sheds and outbuildings" for any sign of 13-year-old Rocky Conrad Cardinal.
The boy was last seen at his home at "bedtime" on Thursday. He was not in his room the next morning.
Police said a community member spotted him the next day, took a photo and called police, but police could not find Cardinal.
Officers, his family and search and rescue crews have all been looking in the area for Cardinal but still had not located him as of 6 p.m. Monday.
The boy has been described as 5'4" and 110 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark or black sweater and pants and shoes with white soles and a checkered print on top.
"Rocky could potentially still be in the Peace River area, however has expressed interest in the past to go to High Level, Alta.," Const. Julie-Ann Strilaiff wrote in a news release.
"At this time, this does not meet the threshold for Amber Alert guidelines."
Anyone with information is asked to call Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
