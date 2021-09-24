Police ask for public's help identifying homicide victim

Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was found dead in Kitchener on Friday morning.

His death is being treated as a homicide.

Officials say they responded to a call about an injured man on Paulander Drive around 4:30 a.m. The man was found dead outside near a trail in the area.

Police are now trying to identify the victim, who is described as a Black man between 18 and 22 years old. He has short black hair, and was found wearing a grey Nike zip-up hoodie and grey track pants.

There was a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day while police investigated.

Richard McDonald, who lives in the area, said he saw police cars and flashing lights this morning, and an officer knocked on his door on Friday morning.

"(I'm) very shocked to hear of this happening in this neighbourhood," he said. "It seems to be a relatively quiet neighbourhood, we have no problems."

Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.

