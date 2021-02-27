Halton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pickup truck that was stolen with a dog inside in Milton Friday night.

Police said a black 2015 Toyota Tacoma truck was stolen from a supermarket parking lot around 9 p.m.

Inside the truck was a four-month-old white Great Pyrenees puppy named Hudson.

The vehicle has a license plate number AY88007.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halton police.

