Police ask public for help in finding missing 77-year-old Penetanguishene man

Southern Georgian Bay Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Penetanguishene man.

77-year-old Brian Newman was last seen in his Main Street apartment on Monday, August 9.

He's described as five foot seven inches tall, weighs 130 lbs, with grey balding hair and is clean-shaven. Police say Newman does not use a walker or a cane but walks hunched over.

Newman's family and friends say this is out of character for him and are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who has information can contact police.