Police ask public for help in locating a 15-year-old girl from London
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Tammy Heisel
London police are asking for the publics assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from London.
Alexis Harris is described as Caucasian with a thin build, long straight brown hair, blue eyes and has a nose ring.
Harris has been missing since January 1, where she was last seen in the north-west end of the city.
Harris was last seen wearing a red coat and black jogging pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
