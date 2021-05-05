Police ask public to avoid area of Lee Avenue in North Bay

Few details are available at this hour, but the North Bay Police Service is asking the public to avoid an area of the city.

"There is currently a police presence in the area of Lee Avenue, Lakeshore Avenue, and MacDonald Avenue E as part of an ongoing investigation," police tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

"Members of the public are asked to avoid the area if possible."

Police spokesperson David Woolley said the operation is part of the ongoing investigation, but said he couldn't provide details.

"There's no immediate threat to public safety," Wooley said.

He expected a more detailed update on the incident would come later.