Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect

As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.

Alicia Faulkner, of Sault Ste. Marie, was walking near Green Bay Road and Boundary Road on Highway 17 in Plumber Additional Township, west of Bruce Mines, shortly after 9 pm. Jan. 20 when she was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police released a photo Wednesday morning of a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck they are looking for in connection to the crash.

The truck is believed to be a 2016-2018 model with either a crew or double cab that was carrying a black, white and red snowmobile in the bed, OPP said.

Investigators said the snowmobile being transported was possibly a Polaris Indy.

"The driver is described as being a stocky male, wearing a long blue sleeve shirt," police said.

"The OPP is appealing for possible dash cam footage from anyone who may have been traveling on Highway 17 near Green Bay Road, west of the Town of Bruce Mines around the time of the incident."

Police said previously two good Samaritans stopped to help Faulkner at the scene.

"If you were in the area and rendered assistance at the time of the collision or have any information, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122," police said.

"Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Ontario Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000."

A 42-year-old Sault Ste. Marie woman is accused of driving impaired into the fatal crash scene around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 21 while officers were investigating.