Police asking for help identifying person in Chatham-Kent fraud investigation

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying this person in relation to a fraud investigation.

Police released a photo of a person wearing a black winter jacket, grey pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Craig Marentette at craigm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.