Police asking for help identifying suspects who attacked employees over cigarette


Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying these individuals in connection with an assault on Dalhousie Street on Oct. 9, 2022. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four people involved in an assault at a Lowertown business this fall.

According to police, a man and a woman entered a business on Dalhousie Street near Clarence Street at around 1:15 a.m. Oct. 9 and the woman lit a cigarette. An employee told the woman to put the cigarette out, but she refused, which led to an argument.

The woman and man left but came back a short time later with two other men. The men began to attack employees. One employee was hospitalized.

Suspect 1 is described as a white woman with long, dark brown hair. She was wearing a black sweater with a white logo on the front, blue jeans and white low top sneakers.

Suspect 2 is described as a white man with longer, curly blond hair. He was wearing a black jacket, a grey shirt underneath, grey pants with holes around the knees, and Vans-style dark sneakers with a white line on.

Suspect 3 is described as a white man, with short brown hair. He was wearing a black, short-sleeved t-shirt, green cargo khaki-type pants and dark shoes.

Suspect 4 is described as a white man with short brown hair and a short beard. He wearing a black jacket and a dark-coloured shirt with a white logo on it underneath, black pants and white sneakers. 

Anyone who can identify any of these suspects is asked to contact Ottawa police.

