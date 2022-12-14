Police asking for help identifying suspects who attacked employees over cigarette

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four people involved in an assault at a Lowertown business this fall.

According to police, a man and a woman entered a business on Dalhousie Street near Clarence Street at around 1:15 a.m. Oct. 9 and the woman lit a cigarette. An employee told the woman to put the cigarette out, but she refused, which led to an argument.

The woman and man left but came back a short time later with two other men. The men began to attack employees. One employee was hospitalized.

Suspect 1 is described as a white woman with long, dark brown hair. She was wearing a black sweater with a white logo on the front, blue jeans and white low top sneakers.

Suspect 2 is described as a white man with longer, curly blond hair. He was wearing a black jacket, a grey shirt underneath, grey pants with holes around the knees, and Vans-style dark sneakers with a white line on.

Suspect 3 is described as a white man, with short brown hair. He was wearing a black, short-sleeved t-shirt, green cargo khaki-type pants and dark shoes.

Suspect 4 is described as a white man with short brown hair and a short beard. He wearing a black jacket and a dark-coloured shirt with a white logo on it underneath, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone who can identify any of these suspects is asked to contact Ottawa police.