Police asking for help with French River trailer theft investigation

As part of an on-going investigation, police seeking the public’s assistance in locating a trailer recently stolen in French River and those responsible for the theft.

The theft occurred at a private property on Highway 64 between Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, said Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in a news release.

“The trailer is a black Webe Model EC1, 12' heavy duty flat bed with a middle dip - used to move farm tractors and equipment, 2" ball, rear loading ramp, and Vehicle Identification Number: 2W9600027ME183978,” said police.

OPP estimated the approximate value of the trailer at $12,000.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.