Police thank public for help identifying indecent act suspect

Recognize this man? London police are looking to identify him in an alleged indecent act investigation.

London police are thanking the public for their help in identifying a suspect in an indecent act investigation.

Investigators had released a photo and a request for help Thursday morning, but now say the suspect has been identified.

According to police on the morning of June 4, a man was seen performing an indecent act in the 1400 block of Glenora Dr.

A citizen confronted the man and he left the area without further incident.

Police say no one was physically harmed in the incident.

The suspect was described as: male, slim build, between 50-60 years of age, with brown receding hair, and a ‘salt-and-pepper’ coloured beard.

He was wearing a royal blue polo T-shirt with an orange logo on the left side of the chest, khaki-coloured pants and black shoes.

London police say the investigation is ongoing.