Police thank public for help identifying indecent act suspect

London police are thanking the public for their help in identifying a suspect in an indecent act investigation.

Investigators had released a photo and a request for help Thursday morning, but now say the suspect has been identified.

According to police on the morning of June 4, a man was seen performing an indecent act in the 1400 block of Glenora Dr.

A citizen confronted the man and he left the area without further incident.

Police say no one was physically harmed in the incident.

The suspect was described as: male, slim build, between 50-60 years of age, with brown receding hair, and a ‘salt-and-pepper’ coloured beard.

He was wearing a royal blue polo T-shirt with an orange logo on the left side of the chest, khaki-coloured pants and black shoes.

London police say the investigation is ongoing.