Police asking public to avoid area of Herring Cove Road: HRP
CTV News Atlantic Reporter
Suzette Belliveau
Halifax Regional Police is asking members of the public to avoid the area around the 400 block of Herring Cove Road as officers are currently on the scene.
Around 9:20 p.m., Halifax Regional Police says members of the Integrated Guns and Gangs Unit and Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the area.
Police are providing few details at this time but say there is no threat to public safety.
