Police asking public to use caution after baby locked inside vehicle
Provincial police are asking parents to always be mindful after a baby was locked inside a vehicle accidentally.
Emergency crews were called to Service Centre Road in Dutton-Dunwich Saturday evening shortly before 8 p.m., after an infant was locked in the vehicle with the keys.
A tow truck operator quickly arrived and was able to open the doors. The child was not hurt.
If a child is locked inside a car, OPP say you should call 9-1-1 immediately, block the sunlight, remain calm and take note of the time.
“The OPP is also encouraging all parents and caregivers to carry their vehicle keys on their person at all times in case the locks on the vehicle engage without notice, or their child accidentally locks the doors once they are placed inside.” Elgin OPP Inspector Mark Loucas said in a news release.
