Shelter in place on Manitoulin Island has ended safely

After more than six hours, Ontario Provincial Police have lifted the shelter in place warning for Billings Township saying the incident ended safely with no injuries.

There were some tense moments Monday on Manitoulin Island after police asked people to stay away from Main Street for an active investigation.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute around 4:07 a.m. and an alert to find a safe place to shelter went out around 10 a.m. in a news release.

Several teams responded to the incident involving a barricaded person including the crime unit, emergency response team, tactics and rescue unit, canine unit, negotiators, drone unit and critical incident commander.

Giving no updates throughout the day when many Canadians were gathering for Thanksgiving, police commented on the original Facebook post just after 4 p.m. that the incident had ended.

"The identity of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim," OPP said in a news release at 5:10 p.m. "This investigation is continuing."

No word on if charges have been laid or are pending.

Main Street in Billings Township has been reopened.

"Further updates will be provided once available," police said.