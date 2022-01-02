Police attend protest outside northwest Calgary home, arrest 2 men

Calgary police were called to attend a protest outside a home in Varsity against Alberta's current public health orders, reportedly arresting two notorious COVID-19 rule-breakers.

Authorities told CTV News they were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 for reports of a disturbance outside a northwest Calgary home.

Upon arrival, police say they witnessed a group of about 50 people participating.

The protesters "began to disperse" a short time later and when they did, "officers recognized two men in attendance."

"(They) were in breach of a valid court order. The men were subsequently arrested and taken into custody," CPS said in a statement.

The men were not identified by police because charges have not been laid, but a Facebook update posted a short time after the incident suggests Artur and Dawid Pawlowski were the men arrested.

The post also suggests that the protest took place in front of Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping's home.

The Pawlowskis were found guilty of flouting Alberta's COVID-19 rules by organizing an illegal gathering in May 2021.

In the ruling against Artur and Dawid, Justice Adam Germain said Alberta Health Services had proven both men were guilty "beyond a reasonable doubt of contempt."

The brothers avoided jail time, but were forced to pay sizeable fines and ordered by the court to follow all public health orders, stay within Alberta and ensure their views are known to be contrary to the views of health experts.

The Pawlowskis have already appealed the sanctions, claiming they are "unreasonable, excessive and violate their Charter rights."

CTV News has reached out to the health minister's office for confirmation and further details on the incident.