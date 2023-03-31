Police attended reported shooting in central London, Ont., one person sent to hospital

London police responded to Dundas Street, just west of William Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening for a reported shooting.

One person in the area at the time said there was, what sounded like, two gunshots.

They saw people run north from the area through a parking lot.

They also saw one person loaded into an ambulance and taken away.

Police confirm one person was taken to hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

While some police officers remained on Dundas Street, others took up positions north of the scene.

At one point, police had Peter Street blocked off from Queens Avenue to Dufferin Avenue to allow a K-9 unit to search the area.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police reported one person was arrested and taken into custody, but said the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story