Police await toxicology results in Sask. stabbing suspect's death

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody.

The chief of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) confirmed Myles Sanderson's autopsy has been completed.

"The investigators have of course done some of the early steps of the investigation, including things like an autopsy and so we know that some of the early findings," Chief Troy Cooper said while speaking with reporters on Thursday.

"But we're waiting for a lot of the things — like toxicology for example — it might take some time," Cooper said.

Sanderson, 30, died on Sept. 7 after going into medical distress following his arrest by RCMP.

In Saskatchewan, investigations into serious incidents involving police are conducted by an outside police service. SPS was tasked with investigating his death.

"I'm certain that a lot of the details as they're found will become more available and made public as the investigation unfolds," Cooper said.

Sanderson was wanted in connection with a series of stabbings on Sept. 4 that left 10 dead and 18 injured on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Sask.

He was rushed to a Saskatoon hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

Cooper's update came the same day as the head of the Saskatchewan RCMP asked the public for patience in the investigation into Sanderson's death.

"I know some have taken issue with the fact that at our press conference — hours after the arrest and death of Myles Sanderson — that I did not have answers as to how he died," Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in a news release.

Blackmore said she has "seen it written" that police had failed to uphold their duty of care in Sanderson's arrest.

"This statement is extremely premature given we do not yet have information on what led to his death. I ask you all to remember this is not a TV drama where we will have all of the answers by the end of the episode," Blackmore said.

"Complex investigations of this nature take time and we look forward to providing further details once they have been confirmed," she said.

Sanderson's brother Damien, 31, was also considered a suspect in the stabbings.

He was found dead on Sept. 5 in a grassy area on James Smith Cree Nation from injuries that police do not believe were self-inflicted.