Police 'aware' of situation relating to Moose Jaw Warriors
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) confirmed it is aware of an incident involving four Moose Jaw Warriors.
The police service explained on Tuesday that it was made aware of the situation over the weekend.
MJPS has said it cannot confirm or deny if it is conducting an investigation. The service reported that it does not have any further details at this time.
A Western Hockey League (WHL) news release revealed on Feb. 11 that several members of the Warriors had been suspended indefinitely due to “possible violations of team rules and league standard of conduct policies.”
The four players included starting goaltender Connor Ungar, defenceman Max Wanner, a seventh round draft pick by the Edmonton Oilers in 2021, defenceman Marek Howell as well as forward Lyden Lakoich.
The players range from 16 to 21-years-old.
The Moose Jaw Warriors declined to comment on the situation, referring all media inquiries to the WHL.
The WHL has not responded to CTV News’ several requests for comment.
The league’s conduct policy states there is zero tolerance for any form of abuse … bullying … harassment or hazing … including racial or derogatory comments and social media misuse.
