Police believe assault at Kitchener Crabby Joe’s was hate-motivated
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Waterloo regional police are looking for the victim of an assault at a downtown Kitchener restaurant they believe was hate-motivated.
In a media release, police said officers responded to the Crabby Joes restaurant on King Street East around 2 a.m. on June 30.
Two men allegedly assaulted another man. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said when they arrived, none of the men involved could be found.
Police said they continue to try and locate and speak with the victim of the assault. They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.
