Police believe fires, disconnected power line in Cambridge connected

Waterloo regional police believe four fires in a Cambridge neighbourhood are connected to a power outage in the area.

Police say the fires happened overnight between Thursday at 11 p.m. and Friday at 4 a.m.

Three fires were set to piles of leaves along Dorset Road.

The fourth fire happened at an abandoned vehicle in nearby Churchill Park.

In all four cases, the Cambridge Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames.

Police say their investigation also determined a suspect or suspects disconnected a hydro line near the intersection of Myers Road and Elgin Street South, causing a power outage to homes in the area for "an extended period of time."

Investigators believe the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.