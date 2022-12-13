Police believe Lakeshore break and enters may be connected

OPP in Lakeshore are investigating daytime break and enters at three separate homes.

Police say all incidents happened between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday and involved homes on Wintermute Avenue, Whitewood Drive and Traditional Trail.

Several items were reported stolen including, cash, electronics and jewellery.

According to police, two people were seen in the area of two of the homes in a small, dark-coloured vehicle.

Investigators do believe all three incidents may be connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lakeshore OPP at -888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.