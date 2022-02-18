Police believe man wanted on Canada-wide warrant may be in Saint John

Police in Saint John, N.B., say they have received information that a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant may be in the city.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Fabian Cromwell's arrest on Jan. 28.

“It is a criminal offence under section 23 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada to receive, comfort or assist an offender ‘for the purpose of enabling that person to escape.’ This includes hiding an offender,” said the Saint John Police Force in a news release.

“Anyone who has or does encounter Cromwell should call 911 immediately.”

The 53-year-old man is facing several charges, including:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

assault causing bodily harm

flight from a peace officer

mischief

violation of a release order

The charges stem from an alleged assault that happened last month.

Around 10:18 p.m. on Jan. 24, police responded to the area of Pokiok Road after receiving reports a man had assaulted a woman.

Police say the man fled the area in a truck before they arrived. Officers found the injured woman, along with several witnesses.

Police confirm the woman is known to Cromwell. She was transported to hospital and later released.

Cromwell is described as five-foot-six inches tall, 230 pounds, with a muscular build. According to police, his last known location was Memramcook, N.B.

Anyone who locates Cromwell or his 2014 blue Dodge Ram, with a New Brunswick licence plate of CSJ-184, is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information about Cromwell's whereabouts should call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.