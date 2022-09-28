Police believe pedestrian found dead near Newmarket is victim of a hit-and-run
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joanna Lavoie
One person is dead after an apparent hit-and run near Newmarket.
Police say that officers found a deceased pedestrian who appears to have been involved in a collision with a vehicle that left the scene on Davis Drive, between Bales Road and Warden Avenue.
Police told CP24 they’re unsure exactly when the collision occurred, but said it happened recently.
Roads are closed in that immediate area and police are urging drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Investigators are looking for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://www.1800222tips.com/.
