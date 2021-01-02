A police incident in the Copperfield area has been resolved.

Around noon on Saturday police officers mobilized in the southeast community after a man was seen walking in the area with a gun. He went into his home and was believed to be in crisis.

Officials said police had blocked off an area in the 200 block of Copperstone Garden S.E. for reports of someone with a gun.

All residents in the area were told to shelter in place inside their homes during the incident.

Shortly before 7 p.m. police said that they had taken the man into custody, and there was no further danger to the public.

No further information has been released.