Police board chair wants city to study body camera potential for Winnipeg cops

A long-debated issue at Winnipeg City Hall could finally take hold; body cameras for police officers.

“The pressure around this issue for police services across North America continues to mount,” said Police Chief Danny Smyth.

Winnipeg’s police board wants the police service to put out a request for proposals on the cost of body cameras for officers.

It wants to see if it is cost-effective and feasible to move this forward to the 2022 budget discussions.

Board Chair Markus Chambers says if the price is reasonable, he’s in favour of full implementation phased in over time.

With the current climate surrounding policing and social justice movements, Chambers said the cameras could clear up discrepancies between police and the public.

“Providing that objective lens literally of full context of what happened during that interaction,” said Chambers.

Body cameras have been discussed before.

The concept was first raised at the police board in 2013 by then-chair Scott Fielding.

A budget item to explore body cameras in Winnipeg has been delayed by several years.

Last year, a motion by former police board chair Kevin Klein was voted down.

“This should not be talked about anymore; it should be implemented immediately, especially given the issues that we’re having in our city,” said Klein.

The police union says while not opposed, it has concerns about privacy and how to pay for the technology.

“Is it going to result in cuts to the service of the citizens of Winnipeg? So something has to give,” said WPA President Moe Sabourin.

Chief Danny Smyth supports the idea of cameras, but says cost has always been the obstacle.

Previous estimates pegged the price at $8 to $10 million for the cameras and data storage costs.

Now Smyth says programs in Calgary and Toronto are coming in between $3 and $5 million.

“I think we have a road map based on what they’re doing to go forward.” said Smyth

And there may be a cheaper option.

Altona recently outfitted officers with cameras that run through an app on their phone at a cost of $4,500 a year for the app.

Smyth said that’s not the best benchmark to use, as Winnipeg has hundreds of officers and higher call volumes.

“My understanding with Altona (is) the officers process their own data; that’s not a feasible approach for a big police service,” said Smyth.