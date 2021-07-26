Police break up party with 'over 1,500 people in attendance' near Orangeville
Police were called to break up a massive gathering with over 1,500 people in attendance in Amaranth, near Orangeville, over the weekend.
Dufferin OPP says they received noise complaints and reports of a large party on a private property Sunday night on of 4th Line, north of Sideroad 10.
According to police, when officers arrived, there were roughly 1,000 cars parked in the farm fields surrounding the property, loud music, spotlights and a huge crowd.
Several OPP officers from surrounding detachments helped with dispersing partygoers and traffic control as vehicles left the property.
Police said charges were pending against the organizer under the Reopening Ontario Act.
The province entered Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopening on July 16, allowing outdoor gatherings and organized events for up to 100 people.
