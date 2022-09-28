Police break up second large youth fight this week
For the second time this week, Waterloo regional police say a large physical altercation involving youths has been broken up.
This is the fourth physical alteration involving large groups of youths police have reported this month.
On Sept. 27 around noon, Waterloo regional police responded to reports of a large disturbance in the area of Fischer Hallman Road and Glasgow Street in Kitchener.
Police said the reports indicated a group of approximately ten youths were involved in a physical altercation while a large group observed the fight.
Upon arrival, police said the group dispersed.
No injuries were reported.
On Sunday, police responded to a gathering in the area of Westmount Road and Chopin Drive in Kitchener for reports of 15-20 youths engaged in a fight.
Police also responded on Sept. 19 to the Fairway Park South and Wabanaki Drive area just before 3 p.m. after receiving reports of up to 20 teenagers fighting.
Another incident occurred on Sept. 14 in the area of Activa Avenue. In that case, police found an 18-year-old man with a stab wound.
