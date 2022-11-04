Police bust four men accused in massive break-in spree
CTVNews.ca Barrie Senior Producer
Justin Rydell
Four people are facing 198 charges following a multi-jurisdiction crime spree bust that spanned across Southern Ontario.
According to police, the crimes date back to July 2022, and include 33 break-ins throughout Bradford, Innisfil, Barrie, York Region and Toronto.
Five search warrants were executed by South Simcoe Police officers, and they allegedly seized eight vehicles, a skid steer, dumpster, forklift, chainsaws and more than $100,000 of conductor wire.
Police say the break-and-enters took place at stores and commercial properties.
Four men from Simcoe County and York Region now face charges of break and enter, theft over $5,000, trafficking stolen property, possession of property of crime and motor-vehicle theft.
-
NORCAT celebrates Timmins expansion as demand for training growsNorthern health and safety training school NORCAT is celebrating another expansion of its Timmins operations, in response to increasing demand for mining industry training.
-
Playground in Cathedral area removed to make way for new YWCASome Cathedral neighbourhood residents are surprised over the loss of a children’s playground which was removed this week to make way for construction of the new YWCA.
-
Polarizing ‘Vancouver Is Dying’ documentary amasses 2 million viewsAaron Gunn’s hour-long "Vancouver is Dying" documentary is part of a series titled Politics Explained. The film explores issues including crime, homelessness and the overdose crisis.
-
More than two years after Dylan Ehler's disappearance, a new sketch revives hopes to locate himThe parents of a missing Truro, N.S., toddler are hoping a new image they pushed for will help locate their son.
-
Ontario approves Ottawa's new Official PlanOntario has approved Ottawa's new Official Plan, the roadmap for development in Canada's capital over the next 25 years.
-
One person dead, another in custody after stabbing in PickeringOne person is dead after being stabbed multiple times in Pickering on Friday night.
-
N.B. RCMP catch alleged car thief with a spike stripA 38-year-old man is in police custody in New Brunswick after a car chase with law enforcement ended with a tire deflation device.
-
Red Deer filmmaker Love Nwigwe screens 'I Can't Breathe'A Red Deer filmmaker is holding a screening of her new short Saturday, and bringing a bit of Hollywood-style glamour to the event.
-
BC Children's Hospital seeing up to 150 emergency department visits per dayBC Children's Hospital has confirmed it's seeing more visits to the emergency department, averaging up to 150 per day. This comes as the hospital prepares for an influx of patients during the upcoming flu season.