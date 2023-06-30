Police bust two Gravenhurst women after month-long investigation

After a month-long investigation into drug trafficking in Gravenhurst, police seized a quantity of fentanyl and cocaine along with drug trafficking paraphernalia from a home on Veteran's Way.

Police arrested two people June 28, and charged a 39-year-old Gravenhurst woman with possession of cocaine and fentanyl and various drug-related offences.

Police also charged a 28-year-old Gravenhurst woman with failing to comply with a release order.

Both accused were held in custody for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.