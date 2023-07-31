Police bust two Orillia men on robbery charges

A botched robbery has left two men behind bars with a court date.

Police were called to Mississaga Street shortly after midnight on Saturday to help a reported stabbing victim who fled the scene after being involved in an altercation with two men.

Police identified and found the man with several injuries.

Police identified the two suspects involved in the would-be theft and arrested two Orillia men aged 29 and 30.

Police charged the pair with assault, robbery with violence, forcible confinement and several other related offences.

The two men have a Monday court date in Orillia.