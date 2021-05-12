Police: California Tesla driver riding in backseat arrested A motorist was arrested after an officer observed him in the backseat of a Tesla travelling on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway, the California Highway Patrol said. City asking residents not to visit pop-up vaccine clinics if not from neighbourhood The head of Ottawa's local vaccination rollout is asking residents who do not live in neighbourhoods that are being specifically targeted by pop-up vaccination clinics to avoid traveling to those clinics to get a vaccine. 'It's looking positive' for Ottawa students to return to school by end of May, top doctor says Ottawa's medical officer of health suggests students could return to class for in-person learning before the end of the school year, as COVID-19 levels slowly decline in the capital. Greg Selinger, Steve Bell among newest recipients of the Order of Manitoba A former Manitoba premier, an award-winning musician and one of the founding directors of the Winnipeg Folk Festival are among the latest people to receive the province’s highest honour.