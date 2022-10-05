Police call on auto body shops to help find vehicle involved in deadly pedestrian collision
York Regional Police investigators are appealing to auto body and mechanical repair shops that may have recently done work on a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal pedestrian collision.
Police are trying to track down a dark-coloured Toyota truck or SUV that allegedly struck a man on Davis Drive between Bales Road and Warden Avenue.
Officers say they found the 70-year-old man dead on Davis Drive around noon on Sept. 28.
They hope to identify the driver and speak with witnesses who were in the area between 9 p.m. on Sept. 27 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 28.
"Investigators are also looking to identify a male wearing reflective clothing, who was driving a green Toyota vehicle and is believed to have stopped in the immediate area of this scene," York Regional Police stated in a release.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
-
Thanksgiving food boxes packed up for delivery to Barrie familiesVolunteers for Fresh Food Weekly were busy packing Thanksgiving boxes on Wednesday to hand-deliver to 75 families in Barrie.
-
Saskatchewan NDP creates critics for affordability, jobs, rural healthHighlighting a shift in priorities for the fall season, the Saskatchewan NDP announced new critic portfolios for affordability, jobs and rural health at a press conference in Prince Albert today.
-
B.C. man used 2 fake names and a fake passport to avoid securities regulations, BCSC allegesA Vancouver man used two false identities to conceal the fact that he owned nearly one-quarter of a publicly traded company's shares, according to the regulator of B.C.'s financial markets.
-
Jury hears of commotion following crashOn Tuesday, a London, Ont. jury heard from police officers who rushed to the crash site after Beulah Peters, 24, of Munsee-Delaware First Nation was struck by a pick-up truck in the early morning hours of Dec. 2, 2018.
-
Region of Waterloo warns about over-salting this winterThe Region of Waterloo is reminding business owners to start winterizing their property while avoiding over-salting surfaces.
-
North Bay crowds energize Grand Slam of CurlingAnother major curling event is taking place in North Bay this week. The Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling is on until Sunday, featuring some of Canada's best curlers competing and staying in North Bay.
-
The great pumpkin: Lloydminster man grows 2,500-pound pumpkinA Lloydminster man has set a record for the largest pumpkin ever grown in Canada.
-
Candidates for Saanich mayor to face off in live debateThe two candidates for mayor of Saanich, B.C., will face each other Thursday morning in a live debate hosted by radio station CFAX 1070 and CTV News Vancouver Island.
-
'We're completely bleeding money': Fall River daycare latest casualty of growing crisisAfter struggling financially for months, the owners of a Fall River childcare centre says the end is near: the doors will close next month.