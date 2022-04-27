Police called after dog attacks teen in Saanich, B.C.

Saanich police say a teenage boy was attacked by a dog on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. when the dog, a young German shepherd, ran out of a home in the 1500-block of Arbordale Avenue and bit the boy on his arm, breaking the skin.

Police say the animal has been involved in three or four previous incidents, and that the dog's owners are being cooperative with investigators.

It's possible that the dog may be euthanized based on its previous history, according to police, but no decision has been made yet.

Saanich animal control officers have taken over the investigation, police say.