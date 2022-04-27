Police called after dog attacks teen in Saanich, B.C.
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Saanich police say a teenage boy was attacked by a dog on Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. when the dog, a young German shepherd, ran out of a home in the 1500-block of Arbordale Avenue and bit the boy on his arm, breaking the skin.
Police say the animal has been involved in three or four previous incidents, and that the dog's owners are being cooperative with investigators.
It's possible that the dog may be euthanized based on its previous history, according to police, but no decision has been made yet.
Saanich animal control officers have taken over the investigation, police say.
-
Oxford County Council places Woodstock mayor on paid leave of absenceOxford County Council is following suit of City of Woodstock Council in placing Mayor and County Councillor Trevor Birtch on a paid leave of absence.
-
-
More than two dozen groups sign threat assessment protocol in SudburyA total of 26 organizations signed the fourth edition of the Community Threat Assessment Protocol in Sudbury on Tuesday.
-
-
Police, city officials to outline plans for biker convoy event in Ottawa this weekendInterim Chief Steve Bell, Mayor Jim Watson and city officials will hold a media conference at 9:45 a.m. to "provide an update on plans to prepare for this weekend's event."
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekendCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" event this weekend in Ottawa.
-
-
Manitoulin Adventure Map app aims to promote tourismManitoulin Brewing company and partners have come together to help businesses promote tourism and help visitors navigate their next adventure.
-
YWCA Edmonton opens new office, community spaceA local organization that helps women celebrated a major milestone Wednesday evening.