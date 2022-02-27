Police called on 4-year-old, 17-year-old arrested for murder, inspiring recovery from injury: Top stories of the week

Police called to Waterloo Region Catholic school to assist with 4-year-old student 'in crisis'

A family in Waterloo Region is calling for the director of education at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board to resign after police were called to a school in November concerning their four-year-old child.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service confirmed to CTV News officers received a call in November 2021 from a school principal regarding a student in crisis, who was said to be acting violently.

Several groups met on Wednesday to discuss the incident, included the child’s family, board administration, Nigerians in the Region of Waterloo (NIROW), and provincial advocacy groups Parents of Black Children and the Early Childhood Development Initiative. Following the meeting, Fidelia Ukueje, the president of NIROW, said the family is devastated by the incident.

“[The] mom is traumatized. [The] mom is heartbroken,” said Ukueje, speaking to reporters outside of the WCDSB headquarters in Kitchener on Wednesday. “Not only has the school failed the boy, it has failed the mom because mom clearly showed up there that she has questioned herself, time and time again, and felt that she was a failure.”

On Friday, Ontario's education minister ordered a review into the handling of the incident.

17-year-old arrested and charged in murder of Cambridge man: WRPS

Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder on Thursday in relation to a homicide in Cambridge over the weekend.

On Feb. 20, police responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment building in the area of Cedar Street and Briar Hill Avenue. A 46-year-old man was located with gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead at an out-of-region hospital.

On Tuesday, police announced grounds to arrest a 17-year-old suspect from Cambridge, for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting. At the time, police named the suspect. Now that he has been arrested and charged, he cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

'My life was turned upside down': Kitchener-born professional soccer player details traumatic crash and plans to return to the pitch

Four months ago, Rylee Foster was in a serious car crash in Finland. Now the professional Liverpool FC athlete, born and raised in Waterloo Region, is sharing what it’s like to recover from what she says felt like a near death experience.

In October, she was a back-seat passenger in a vehicle that lost control during bad weather, hydroplaned and flipped multiple times.

“That feeling of the rush of everything kind of going out of control, I remember that," Foster said. "But from the moment of rolling and then being ejected I have no recognition."

The 23-year-old has now decided to share her experience and recovery online. Posting her journey to TikTok under the username @Halolife06, Foster shares honest answers and teaches the public, while letting other crash victims know they're not alone.

The Glenview Park Secondary School graduate will soon be coming home to Cambridge to finish her recovery and be with family while planning her path back to the pitch. She’s looking forward to a summer of recovering, before heading back to Liverpool next season refreshed and ready to go.

Officers stabbed, dog shot after altercation with man in Cambridge

Two police officers have reportedly been stabbed, two others have been injured, and a dog has been shot following an altercation with a man in Cambridge. Officials say that, as they were trying to make an arrest, two officers were stabbed. One was taken to a local hospital while the other was taken to one out of region, both with serious injuries.

Two other officers reportedly received minor injuries when the man tried to stab one and bite another. A Taser-like weapon was used to subdue the man and make the arrest before he was taken to hospital.

Police add that the man's dog became aggressive during the arrest and was shot by an officer. The dog received veterinary care and is expected to survive.

Flair Airlines adding jobs and expanding at Waterloo Region airport

A new plane, 50 new jobs and new routes are set to land at the Flair Airlines base at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

“Kitchener-Waterloo is an incredibly important part of the Flair network and we’re excited to expand our base here,” said Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Flair Airlines.

Flair started flying out of Waterloo Region in last spring with two planes and currently flies to Calgary, Cancun, Edmonton, Fort Lauderdale, Halifax, Kelowna, Orlando-Sanford, Vancouver and Winnipeg. The new third plane will allow the airline to service flights from Kitchener-Waterloo to Deer Lake, Charlottetown and Saint John starting in June.